It's Official: Nokia 3, 5 and 6 Android Smartphones to Launch in India on June 13

The much-awaited Android smartphones from Nokia - Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 will officially launch in India on June 13, hints an invite from the company.

Nokia 3, 5 and 6 along with revamped version of Nokia 3310 were unveiled at the annual Mobile World Congress 2017 (MWC) in Barcelona in February.

The Nokia 3310 came to India on May 18 but, there was no word from the company about the imminent launch of the Android lineup of smartphones.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Nokia 3 will be the cheapest offering for an expected price of under Rs 10,000. The Nokia 5 is expected to cost under Rs 15,000 while the Nokia 6 is likely to be priced under Rs 18,000.

HMD Global is the company that has the rights for manufacturing, selling and promoting Nokia phones globally, might price the Nokia smartphone more competitively to gain traction in a market dominated by Chinese players.

The specifications of Nokia 6 include 5.5-inch Full HD 2.5D Gorilla Glass display, Android 7.0 Nougat OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, 3,000 mAh battery, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, Camera: Rear 16MP f/2.0, Front: 8MP f/2.0 along with Dolby Atmos audio.

The Nokia 5 offers 5.2-inch (720 x 1280) display, Android Nougat OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, Camera: Rear – 13MP and Front – 8MP, 3,000mAh battery.

The Nokia 3 will be powered by a MediaTek processor with an 8MP rear camera, 5-inch display, and a 2,650mAh battery. Other specifications are similar to the Nokia 5 handset.