Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 Confirmed to Get Android O Update

While there is still time for the public release of Android O, the new caretaker of Nokia brand--HMD Global-- has already confirmed the update. Of course, there is no date yet, but a HMD Global executive has reportedly confirmed to TechRadar, that all Nokia Android phones—Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6¬¬—will be upgraded to Android O after its release.

The much-awaited Android smartphones from Nokia - Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 will officially launch in India on June 13.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Nokia 3 will be the cheapest Nokia Android smartphone for an expected price of under Rs 10,000. The Nokia 5 is expected to cost under Rs 15,000 while the Nokia 6 might be priced under Rs 18,000.

HMD Global, the company which is now responsible for manufacturing, selling and promoting Nokia phones globally, might price the Nokia smartphone more competitively to gain traction in a market dominated by Chinese players.

The specifications of Nokia 6 include 5.5-inch Full HD 2.5D Gorilla Glass display, Android 7.0 Nougat OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, 3,000 mAh battery, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, Camera: Rear 16MP f/2.0, Front: 8MP f/2.0 along with Dolby Atmos audio.

On the other hand, the Nokia 5 offers 5.2-inch (720 x 1280) display, Android Nougat OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, Camera: Rear – 13MP and Front – 8MP, 3,000mAh battery.