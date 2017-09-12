Tech
Nokia 3 Receiving Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS update

HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas announced earlier in July via Twitter that Android 7.1.1 Nougat will reach Nokia 3 smartphones by the end of August.

News18 Tech

Updated:September 12, 2017, 2:45 PM IST
Nokia 3 Receiving Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS update
Nokia 3 Receiving Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS update (Image: Nokia)
The Nokia 3 is now reportedly getting the Android Nougat 7.1.1 update. Nokia promised an update to the newer Android 7.1.1 by the end of August. The Nokia 3 was launched with Andrid 7.0 Nougat OS out-of-the-box. The software update is large in size and it is recommended to use Wi-Fi instead of 4G cellular data. It’s also recommended to have at least 50 percent battery life.

HMD Global's Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas announced earlier in July via Twitter that Android 7.1.1 Nougat will reach Nokia 3 smartphones by the end of August.




Now Nokia 3 users will have to wait for Android Oreo update which is expected by December.

