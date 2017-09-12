Nokia 3 Receiving Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS update

Got a few questions on this so wanted to confirm that #Nokia3 will receive 7.1.1 update by end of August. @nokiamobile — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) July 29, 2017

The Nokia 3 is now reportedly getting the Android Nougat 7.1.1 update. Nokia promised an update to the newer Android 7.1.1 by the end of August. The Nokia 3 was launched with Andrid 7.0 Nougat OS out-of-the-box. The software update is large in size and it is recommended to use Wi-Fi instead of 4G cellular data. It’s also recommended to have at least 50 percent battery life.HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas announced earlier in July via Twitter that Android 7.1.1 Nougat will reach Nokia 3 smartphones by the end of August.Now Nokia 3 users will have to wait for Android Oreo update which is expected by December.