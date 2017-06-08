Nokia is back into the phone game in 2017. At MWC 2017, the most talked-about phone was the Nokia 3310. They also showcased their new Android phone range - the Nokia 3, 5 and 6 but that we leave for another day. That day will be June 13, when Nokia and HMD will launch their Android smartphone range in India.

Nokia 3310 was made available to Indian consumers last month and it's also sweetly priced at Rs 3,310. Now in 2017, feature phones really don't make much of a sense but the king of phones has returned after 17 years in its new avatar.

We at News18 Tech give you three reasons why you should buy the Nokia 3310 and three reasons why you should not.

Nokia 3310: 3 Reasons to Buy It and 3 Reasons to Skip it in 2017

But first, let's take a look at what the new Nokia 3310 has to offer

The Nokia 3310 is a feature phone, so don't expect an out of the world touch screen experience with it. The device comes with a 2.4-inch display with 240 x 320 pixels resolution and just 167 ppi of pixel density.

It's a dual-SIM smartphone that comes with only 2.5G connectivity. There is a microSD card slot through which you can expand the memory up to 32 GB.

The new Nokia 3310 now gets a 2-megapixel camera with a LED flash. It's just good enough to click images on the go, not that great though, even for social media. There is no front camera on this one.

For connectivity, you do get Bluetooth 3.0 and a micro USB 2.0 connector. The phone comes with a removable Li-Ion 1200 mAh battery that will just go on and on and on. You can call the Nokia 3310 a flagship feature phone. Here are our reasons.

Why Buy Nokia 3310?

1. If your first phone was a Nokia 3310 in the late 90's, then you should get yourself the new Nokia 3310. The nostalgia factor with this one is huge. Also, given that you could afford a 3310 in the late 90's, you can definitely afford the new one. And many would argue that it's more of a marketing gimmick from Nokia, we would say it's still a very usable phone in 2017. And of course, you can see 17 years down the line whether you are still a good player at Snake or not.

2. If your smartphone does not last an entire day and you are looking for a secondary phone for calling then the 3310 can be the perfect companion for you. Also, the battery on the Nokia 3310 lasts easily a week so just charge it over the weekend and enjoy the phone's experience for a week.

3. If you want to get de-addicted from your smartphone, then this is the phone to buy. It's like that nicotine patch that smokers use to cut down on smoking. There is a fair bit of internet usage you can do with the Nokia 3310 but it won't keep your eyes glued to it all the time. Plus, look on the upside, if you use this phone you'll be making calls to people more and speaking with them personally than just texting.

Why Skip the Nokia 3310?



1. If you are WhatsApp dependent, well, just forget the Nokia 3310. It does not support WhatsApp at all so you'll be missing out on a lot if you are on various groups with your friends. Another reason to skip it is that your 4G SIM will just be redundant. It will work but not on a 4G network.

2. If you are addicted to a touchscreen phone, then you might find the button mashing on the Nokia 3310 a bit of an annoyance. You will enjoy it for a couple of days but then you'll get massive withdrawal symptoms and crave for your smartphone.

3. Well, if you were born in the 2000's this phone might not suit your taste at all. You'll feel trapped and wonder what to do next on the 3310. On the other hand, your parents might want to get you this phone as your first smartphone as it'll keep you away from all the cool things that you can do with a smartphone. Also, for selfie lovers, (because we have them in 2017) this phone definitely does not make the cut.

So, tell us what you think about the Nokia 3310 in the comments section below.