Nokia 3310 3G Variant Announced by HMD Global
Nokia 3310 3G Edition has been announced by HMD Global and the new edition of the legendary Nokia device carries some other upgrades apart from the 3G connectivity option. Read to know more about the Nokia 3310 3G.
Nokia 3310 3G Edition has been announced by HMD Global. (Image: Juho Sarvikas/ Twitter)
HMD Global has announced a 3G version of the legendary Nokia 3310 phone. The phone will be up for sale from mid-October at a global average price of €69. The new variant of the recently revived Nokia 3310 will feature new colour variants, new UI and of course, 3G connectivity, as opposed to the earlier model of Nokia 3310 which was restricted to 2.5G connectivity.
As per a blog by HMD Global, the company has improved upon the ‘retro user interface’ of Nokia 3310 and will now allow a customizable user interface, with an option to change the icon colours and position. Additionally, Nokia claims to have increased the spacing between buttons on the Nokia 3310 in order to provide a more ergonomic and comfortable experience to the users while typing or dialling numbers.
The addition of 3G connectivity in the Nokia 3310 will help the phone to cater to more countries and reach more global audience. Even with 3G connectivity, Nokia has claimed an impressive 27 days standby time for the phone. The new Nokia 3310 will be available in four colour variants, with two new additions to the existing Yellow and Warm Red colour options on the Nokia 3310 being the new Azure and Charcoal hues.
Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global recently tweeted about the new launch:
In February you asked for it. We got to work @nokiamobile and here it is. Iconic #nokia3310 now in 3G! https://t.co/2jJysyUwHh pic.twitter.com/CUdU4Zhzfp— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) September 28, 2017
