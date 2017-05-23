Nokia 3310 Copycat Darago 3310 Sells for Rs 799

Not just Nokia, even little known copycats like Darago is looking forward to make money by encashing nostalgic buyers. The Nokia 3310 costs Rs 3,310 because of the so-called nostalgia involved. But if you feel Rs 3,310 is too much for a Nokia feature phone, when a Nokia 105 is available for Rs 1,200, then you can opt for the Darago 3310 for a price of Rs 799.

The Darago 3310 can be bought offline in stores and is also available on Flipkart. The handset offers a smaller 1.77-inch colour display with 1MB of RAM and 16MB of RAM with support for up to 8GB microSD cards. There is a 0.3MP VGA rear camera as well and is a dual-SIM phone. Of course, it doesn’t run on Nokia’s S30+ operating system. But does it really matters?

Available in four colour variants – Warm Red, Yellow, Dark Blue and Grey, Nokia’s latest feature phone runs on S30+ operating system with a 2.5G connectivity. (Image: News18.com)

Both the Nokia 3310 and Darago 3310 look exactly the same. And both offers the same features, which is mostly restricted to just making calls.

Nokia 3310 was introduced at the Mobile World Congress 2017 (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, alongside the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6.

The revamped 3310 runs Series 30+ operating system and supports dual-SIM connectivity. There is a 2-Megapixel camera along with 16MB inbuilt storage. The internal storage can also be expanded via a microSD card to up to 32GB.

Nokia 3310 (2017) is already available in stores. The legendary Snake game will also come pre-loaded on the phone. Talking about other features, it has a standard 3.5-mm headphone jack and FM player as well.