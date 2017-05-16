Nokia 3310 Launched: Here's the Final Price, Specifications and More

The iconic Nokia 3310 has been launched in India in its revamped form. The 2017 version of Nokia 3310 is a feature phone and would retail at Rs 3310.

HMD Global, which has the rights to make and sell Nokia branded phones will bring the Nokia 3310 in four colours in India - Dark Blue and Grey (with a matte finish) and Red and Yellow (with a glossy finish).

In terms of specifications, the Nokia 3310 (2017) sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display and a 1200mAh battery that claims to last a standby time of up to a month.

Nokia 3310 was introduced at the Mobile World Congress 2017 (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, alongside the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6.

The revamped 3310 runs Series 30+ operating system and supports dual-SIM connectivity. There is a 2-Megapixel camera along with 16MB inbuilt storage. The internal storage can also be expanded via a microSD card to up to 32GB.

Nokia 3310 (2017) will be available in stores starting May 18. The legendary Snake game will also come preloaded on the phone.

Talking about other features, it has a standard 3.5-mm headphone jack and FM player as well.