Cheaper 'Nostalgic' Alternatives to Nokia 3310 That You Can Buy Now

We all have seen the hype around the launch of Nokia's revamped 3310 and the return of the brand in the mobile industry.

Nokia 3310 was launched at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona amid much fanfare. Nokia's Android lineup of smartphones - Nokia 3, 5 and 6 were also introduced but, they are yet to launch in India. The craze for Nokia phones was immense but Nokia 3310 grabbed the maximum limelight.

This feature phone is a revamped version of the immensely popular Nokia 3310 but, comes with a bigger 2.4-inch colour display this time. Nokia 3310 (2017) is a dual SIM phone and runs S30+ OS and is powered by a 1200mAh battery.

If this 'kick' of nostalgia from Nokia is not enough for and you still want to buy a feature phone then you should consider these phones.

Micromax X1i-2017

Domestic mobile phone maker Micromax has been manufacturing feature phones and Micromax X1i-2017 is a phone that resembles Nokia 3310. The Micromax X1i-2017 is available online on Amazon India for a price of Rs 1,347.

Navya N5

Navya N5 is available online on eBay and it looks just like the new Nokia 3310. There are several sellers on eBay and some are offering Navya N5 for Rs 1,199.

Darago 3310

The Darago 3310 looks similar to revamped Nokia 3310 in terms of design. The keypad layout and the camera cutouts are also similar to Nokia 3310. Moreover, it is available online for only Rs 799.