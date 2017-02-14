Nokia 3310 Might be Relaunched For Under Rs 5000: Report

Nokia will make its global re-entry in the smartphone market at MWC later this month. While the company is expected to launch a few Android smartphones at the event, according to noted tipster Evan Blass, the revamped version of the classic Nokia 3310 feature phone will also be reintroduced at a price of €59, which roughly translates to Rs 4,200.

Blass, in a Venture Beat report, also hinted that the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 along with Nokia 6 smartphones will be launched.

The Nokia 6 smartphone features a unibody metal body along with fingerprint scanner. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat operating system and comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD 2.5D Gorilla Glass display. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory.

It is a dual-SIM smartphone powered by a 3,000mAh battery, which is non-removable. On the camera front, there is a 16MP f/2.0 camera with PDAF along with dual-LED Flash. On the front, there is an 8MP f/2.0 selfie camera. Nokia has paid attention to the audio as well and has provided Dolby Atmos-powered dual amplifier speakers.

The Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 smartphones will be stripped down versions in the affordable segments.