Nokia 3310, 6, 5 and 3 to Be Available Only In June

Unlike what was earlier assumed, Nokia 3, 5, 6, and 3310 (2017 edition) will be available in the UK only in June. The new 3310 is, however, expected to come out sooner – in the middle of June.

According to UK retailer Clove, pre-orders of these handsets have already started.

The revamped version of the Nokia 3310 will come out relatively earlier sooner – Mid June.

The highly-anticipated portfolio of Nokia phones was launched at MWC in Barcelona; Nokia 6, which was launched in China earlier, went global with a 5.5 inch full-HD screen with 2.5D Gorilla Glass. Nokia 6 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB ROM.

In the camera department, the Nokia 6 has a 16 megapixel rear camera and an 8 megapixel front-facing camera. According to HMD, the dual amplifiers will "deliver a 6 dB louder sound than a regular amp". Nokia 6 also has Dolby Atmos — designed to give audio a more 3D sound effect.

The Nokia 6 sports a unibody design that is made from a single block of 6,000 series aluminium, says HMD. The device will be available in Matte Black, Silver, Tempered Blue and Copper colours and will retail at an average global retail price of €229.

Nokia 5 sports a smaller 5-inch display. It packs in a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with 16GB internal storage, 2GB RAM, a 13MP rear cam and 8MP wide-angle front camera and runs the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat (with Google Assistant). The Nokia 5 similar to its sibling but due to its curved edges, it is easy to differentiate.

Nokia 3 is a low-end model with a polycarbonate body that is held together by an aluminium frame. It has a laminated 5-inch display and is powered by a MediaTek 6737, has 2GB RAM, 16GB storage. There’s also an 8MP front and rear cam. It runs the Android 7.1.1 Nougat and will retail at a price of just $147 when it launches in Q2.