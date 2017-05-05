Nokia 3310 Now Shipping: Nokia Mobile Teases the Iconic Phone's Availability On Twitter

Nokia Mobile has teased on Twitter that after 17 years the iconic and indestructible Nokia 3310 is almost ready to hit the retail stores. In a tweet, the company said that "Your 17-year wait is over, now shipping. #Nokia3310".

The phone was first unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2017 this year that was held in Barcelona.

The company has also issued a statement which reads; We know there is keen interest in when the Nokia 3310 will be available. We will be making announcements in the coming weeks regarding availability and price in India. Stay tuned for more….

The classic Nokia 3310 is now updated but remains a feature phone with a battery that offers up to a month of standby time. Nokia 3310 2017 edition sports similar looks, though it has a larger colour screen, a camera on the back and a slimmer build this time. The Nokia 3310 will cost around Rs 3,500 in India and will be available in select markets in Q2 of this year. HMD Global has a licence to design and sell Nokia branded phones globally as well as use technologies developed by Nokia Corporation. The new Nokia 3310 has a 1200mAh removable battery.

The phone will be available in four different colours - Warm Red and Yellow, both with a gloss finish, and Dark Blue and Grey both with a matte finish.