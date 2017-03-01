Nokia 3310 New Design and Specifications in Pictures
Here are the expected price and specifications of the new Nokia 3310. (Image: News18.com/Siddharta Sharma)
Nokia 3310, one of the most-loved and iconic mobile phones was relaunched seventeen years after its original debut at the Mobile World Congress 2017 (MWC) in Barcelona. Nokia’s secret weapon: Snake has also returned.
(Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
The classic Nokia 3310 is now updated but remains a feature phone with a battery that offers up to a month of stand-by time.
(Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
Nokia 3310 2017 edition sports similar looks, though it has a larger colour screen, a camera on the back and a slimmer build this time.
Read more: Nokia 6, Nokia 5 Price and Specifications in Pictures
All the products that we have announced Nokia 3310, Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 will be available in the second quarter of this year in India, HMD Global has said.
(Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
The Nokia 3310 will cost around Rs 3,500 in India and will be available in select markets in Q2 of this year.
(Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
While there are no confirmed reports, the Nokia 3310 might support popular chat app WhatsApp.
(Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
Of course, the Nokia 3310 will not offer a full-fledged WhatsApp app like on Android or iOS, but a version which is compatible with Series 30+ software powering the Nokia 3310.
Also read: Nokia 6, 5, 3, and 3310 Launched at MWC 2017: All You Need to Know
(Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
HMD Global has a licence to design and sell Nokia branded phones globally as well as use technologies developed by Nokia Corporation. The new Nokia 3310 has a 1200mAh removable battery.
(Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
The phone will be available in four different colours - Warm Red and Yellow, both with a gloss finish, and Dark Blue and Grey both with a matte finish.
(Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
The 2017 edition of Nokia 3310 also offers 16MB memory for storage. Nokia 3310 was the most highly-anticipated among the portfolio of Nokia phones launched at MWC – the Nokia 6, the Nokia 5, and the Nokia 3.
Also read: Nokia 3310 May Offer WhatsApp, Asphalt And Opera Mini Browser
Also read: Nokia Snake Game Available on Facebook Messenger
Recommended For You
- New Yamaha R15 Version 3.0 Could Have a Top Speed of Over 140 Km/h
- #UnitedByHalf | News18 Talks to People About Gender Equality
- Logan: Why Hugh Jackman Is Irreplaceable As Wolverine For Fans
- News18 Movie Awards 2017: Randeep Ahead of Others in Best Supporting Actor Category
- Amish's Autographed Copy Of Immortals Of Meluha Could Be Yours; Here's How