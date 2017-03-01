Nokia 3310 New Design and Specifications in Pictures

Nokia 3310, one of the most-loved and iconic mobile phones was relaunched seventeen years after its original debut at the Mobile World Congress 2017 (MWC) in Barcelona. Nokia’s secret weapon: Snake has also returned.



(Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)

The classic Nokia 3310 is now updated but remains a feature phone with a battery that offers up to a month of stand-by time.



(Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)

Nokia 3310 2017 edition sports similar looks, though it has a larger colour screen, a camera on the back and a slimmer build this time.

All the products that we have announced Nokia 3310, Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 will be available in the second quarter of this year in India, HMD Global has said.



(Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)

The Nokia 3310 will cost around Rs 3,500 in India and will be available in select markets in Q2 of this year.



(Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)

While there are no confirmed reports, the Nokia 3310 might support popular chat app WhatsApp.



(Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)

Of course, the Nokia 3310 will not offer a full-fledged WhatsApp app like on Android or iOS, but a version which is compatible with Series 30+ software powering the Nokia 3310.

(Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)

HMD Global has a licence to design and sell Nokia branded phones globally as well as use technologies developed by Nokia Corporation. The new Nokia 3310 has a 1200mAh removable battery.



(Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)

The phone will be available in four different colours - Warm Red and Yellow, both with a gloss finish, and Dark Blue and Grey both with a matte finish.



(Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)

The 2017 edition of Nokia 3310 also offers 16MB memory for storage. Nokia 3310 was the most highly-anticipated among the portfolio of Nokia phones launched at MWC – the Nokia 6, the Nokia 5, and the Nokia 3.

