Nokia 3310 Unboxing in Pics: Here’s What You Get For Rs 3,310

The Nokia 3310 is already here in India. While this feature phone makes little sense in 2017 and is completely obsolete in developed parts of the globe, new caretakers of the Nokia brand—HMD Global—feels it’s the right “nostalgic” moment for Indian consumers.

To satiate the nostalgia or for someone who wishes to go for a so-called “smartphone detox”, there are cheaper options like Nokia 150, Nokia 130, Nokia 216 and others. However, if you wish to go for the Nokia 3310 for reasons best known to you, here is a glimpse of what you get. Colour options include Warm Red (Glossy), Dark Blue (Matte), Yellow (Glossy) and Grey (Matte).

For a price of Rs 3,310, the Nokia 3310 offers a 2.4-inch TFT colour display with a resolution of 240 X 320 pixels. It is a dual SIM 2.5G GSM handset powered by S30+ operating system and a 1,200mAh battery. The handset supports 32GB of external storage.

There is also a 2MP rear camera with LED Flash along with FM Radio, Bluetooth 3.5mm earphone jack along with free earphones.

Here is the Nokia 3310 unboxing in pictures: