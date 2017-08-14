Nokia 5 Sale to Begin on August 15: Price, Specifications And More
HMD Global has successfully revived the Nokia smartphone line-up, with the sales of the Nokia smartphones proceeding at full throttle. Nokia is now bringing the Nokia 5 to India and the smartphone will be up for sale starting tomorrow, August 15.
Nokia 5 will be up for sale starting August 15 in offline retail stores across India. (Image: News18.com)
HMD Global's Nokia 5 was available for pre-orders since July 7 . Now the Nokia smartphone is set to go on sale in India starting tomorrow. The Nokia 5 will be available exclusively in offline retail stores, as opposed to other Nokia smartphones in the country that are available through online platforms.
The Nokia 5 sports a 5.2-inch (720 x 1280) display and runs the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC and comes with a 2GB RAM along with 16GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 128GB. The Nokia smartphone carries a 13-megapixel primary camera along with an 8-megapixel front selfie shooter. Nokia 5 is powered by a 3,000mAh battery.
Nokia 5 will be up for sale in four colour options – Matte Black, Tempered Blue, Copper and Silver. Priced at Rs 12,499, the Nokia 5 will also come with launch offers. Vodafone customers can avail 5GB data for 3 months at a price of Rs 149 per month. Along with this, the Nokia 5 buyers will get Rs 2,500 worth of discount on Makemytrip.com.
HMD Global has also begun with the pre-orders of Nokia 6, its next smartphone coming to India. Unlike the Nokia 5, the Nokia 6 will be available exclusively on Amazon India.
