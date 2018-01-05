Nokia 6 (2018) Launched: Price, Specifications, Features And What's New
HMD Global has come up with a new variant of its budget offering - Nokia 6. Launched in China, the smartphone is expected to reach the Indian shores very soon.
Nokia 6 (2018) has been launched in China. (Image: Suning)
HMD Global has unveiled its first smartphone for the year of 2018. After its last year’s launch of Nokia 6, the company has now brought out a rebranded variant of the smartphone as the Nokia 6 (2018). The launch comes after much speculations about the device were doing the rounds on the internet. For now, the new Nokia 6 has debuted in China and no further details about its global release have emerged. The Nokia 6 (2018) is set to go on sale on January 10 with a starting price of CNY 1,499 (~Rs 14,600) for the 32GB variant, while the 64GB variant will be available for purchase at CNY 1,699 (~Rs 16,600). The Nokia 6 (2018) will be available in two colour options - Black and Silver.
Nokia 6 (2018) Specifications
Nokia 6 (2018) sports a 5.5-inch IPS Full HD display with a 1080x1920 pixel resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC and carries a 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 32GB/ 64GB internal storage options, further expandable up to 128GB using external microSD. It runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and there are no reports of the Android Oreo update as of now.
In terms of optics, the Nokia 6 (2018) features a 16-megapixel primary camera with a f/2.0 aperture and coupled with dual-tone LED flash and PDAF. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with a similar aperture and an 84-deree wide-angle lens. Nokia 6 (2018) will also feature HMD Global’s proprietary ‘Bothie effect’ which was first featured in the Nokia 8, powered by the company’s Dual-Sight technology.
Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual-Nano SIM (hybrid) support along with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Nokia 6 (2018) will draw its juice from a 3000 mAh battery that also supports fast charging. Dimensions of the smartphone stand at 148.8x75.8x8.6mm and it weighs 172 grams.
What's Different?
HMD Global has made a few changes in the new variant of Nokia 6. The fingerprint sensor has been shifted to the back of the smartphone in the new variant. In addition to this, the new variant also skips out on the capacitive keys, that were present on the older model. In the new Nokia 6 (2018), the company now chose to go with on-screen navigation in an attempt to get closer to stock Android UI. Even after decongesting the bottom bezel, the company still chose to go for a 16:9 aspect ratio instead of an 18:9 one. Nokia has also improved upon the built of the smartphone by now choosing a metal unibody made by a 6000 series aluminium.
The smartphone is already up for pre-orders on Chinese website Suning.
The smartphone is already up for pre-orders on Chinese website Suning.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
