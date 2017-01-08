Nokia 6 Android Nougat Smartphone Launched For Around Rs 17,000

Nokia has finally made a comeback with its first Android smartphone called Nokia 6, thanks to HMD Global. The brand Nokia decided to keep the launch low-profile and announced the same on HMD Global website.

The Nokia N6 smartphone features a unibody metal body along with fingerprint scanner. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat operating system and comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD 2.5D Gorilla Glass display. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory.

It is a dual-SIM smartphone powered by a 3,000mAh battery, which is non-removable. On the camera front, there is a 16MP f/2.0 camera with PDAF along with dual-LED Flash. On the front, there is an 8MP f/2.0 selfie camera. Nokia has paid attention on the audio front and has provides Dolby Atmos powered dual amplifier speakers.

Nokia 6 will be available exclusively in China through JD.com. Available in early 2017, Nokia 6 is 1699 CNY, which roughly translates to Rs 16,990. There is no word on the availability and price of the Nokia 6 smartphone in India.

“China is the largest and most competitive smartphone market in the world. It is no coincidence that we have chosen to bring our first Android device to China with a long-term partner," said Nestor Xu, Vice President Greater China, HMD Global.