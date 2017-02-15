Nokia 6 Available on eBay India Already?

With Nokia ready to return to the smartphone market this year, its comeback phone - the Nokia 6 has been listed already by a third party online retailer on e-commerce portal eBay India even as it is yet to officially launch in India.

HMD Global, the brand that will make and sell Nokia branded phones has not announced any availability details of Nokia 6 for the Indian market as well. The smartphone is so far officially available in China only.

The price of Nokia 6 on eBay India, as listed by the third party retailer, is almost double the price of the phone in China, which may downplay the prospects of buyers considering the phone from the site. The Nokia 6 is priced at Rs 32,440 and the online listing also mentions that delivery of the device will take place only after 25 days in India.



HMD Global had unveiled the Nokia 6 for CNY 1,699, which roughly translates into Rs 17,000 in China. The Finnish company has got the exclusive rights to use the Nokia branding on smartphones and tablets globally and is most likely to announce the global variant of the much-anticipated Nokia 6 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona later this month.

The Nokia 6 is a dual-SIM smartphone powered by a 3,000mAh battery, which is non-removable. On the camera front, there is a 16MP f/2.0 camera with PDAF along with dual-LED Flash. On the front, there is an 8MP f/2.0 selfie camera. Nokia has paid attention to the audio front and has provided Dolby Atmos-powered dual amplifier speakers.