Nokia 6 Flash Sale on Amazon India Today at 12PM

Nokia 6 will be available in its second flash sale in India today. The budget Android smartphone by HMD Global will be available on its exclusive E-commerce partner Amazon India website, starting 12 pm. Only users who registered for the sale on Amazon website by Monday, August 28, will be able to participate in the Nokia 6 sale. Even those who registered for the August 23 sale need not register again. The same holds true for those who registered for today’s Nokia 6 sale on the website, as they won’t have to register again for the next sale scheduled for September 6. The previous Nokia 6 sale saw 1.2 Million registrations as the complete stock was sold out within a minute.As per specifications, Nokia 6 Android smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a 2.5D screen with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone sports a metal unibody with a fingerprint sensor below the display. Nokia 6 will run the latest Android 7.0 Nougat and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Chipset. The Nokia 6 will come with a 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, expandable up to 128GB. Nokia 6 will draw its juice from a 3,000 mAh battery. In terms of camera, the Nokia 6 will feature a 16-megapixel primary snapper with phase detection autofocus and dual-LED flash. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the phone.The new Nokia 6 comes pre-installed with the Amazon shopping app, Kindle app and a unique Daily Deals widget which gives users access to personalized deals, order history, shipment updates and more. Amazon Prime members can also access movies and TV shows through the pre-installed Amazon Prime Video app. All this comes tied together with a single-sign-on experience. Amazon Prime members who purchase Nokia 6 using Amazon Pay balance will also get Rs 1,000 as cash back.