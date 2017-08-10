Tech
Nokia 6 Gets 1 Million Registrations on Amazon India

Launched for Rs 14,999, Nokia 6 will be available starting August 23 in matte Black and Silver colour, exclusively on Amazon.

News18.com

Updated:August 10, 2017, 1:42 PM IST
Nokia 6. Representative Image. (Image: News18.com)
It seems Nokia has been missed by the Indian smartphone users and now upon its re-entry into the market, has been accepted with open arms. Nokia 6 has now reached a milestone of over 1 Million registrations on Amazon.in. Since the opening of its registrations on July 14, Nokia 6 has witnessed widespread interest from its fans. This subscription growth is expected to intensify closer to the sale date of the Nokia 6 on August 23, 2017. Launched for Rs 14,999, Nokia 6 will be available in matte Black and Silver colour, exclusively on Amazon.

As per specifications, Nokia 6 Android smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a 2.5D screen with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone sports a metal unibody with a fingerprint sensor below the display. Nokia 6 will run the latest Android 7.0 Nougat and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Chipset. The Nokia 6 will come with a 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, expandable up to 128GB. Nokia 6 will draw its juice from a 3,000 mAh battery. In terms of camera, the Nokia 6 will feature a 16-megapixel primary snapper with phase detection autofocus and dual-LED flash. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the phone.

The new Nokia 6 comes pre-installed with the Amazon shopping app, Kindle app and a unique Daily Deals widget which gives users access to personalized deals, order history, shipment updates and more. Amazon Prime members can also access movies and TV shows through the pre-installed Amazon Prime Video app. All this comes tied together with a single-sign-on experience. Amazon Prime members who purchase Nokia 6 using Amazon Pay balance will also get Rs 1,000 as cash back.

