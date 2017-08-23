Nokia 6 Goes Out of Stock in Its First Amazon India Sale

The Nokia 6 went out of stock within seconds during its first sale on Amazon India today at 12PM IST. Registration of Nokia 6 on Amazon India has begun. HMD Global had announced that the Nokia 6 reached a milestone of over 1 million registrations on Amazon.in since the opening of its registrations on July 14.As per specifications, Nokia 6 Android smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a 2.5D screen with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone sports a metal unibody with a fingerprint sensor below the display. Nokia 6 will run the latest Android 7.0 Nougat and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Chipset. The Nokia 6 will come with a 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, expandable up to 128GB. Nokia 6 will draw its juice from a 3,000 mAh battery. In terms of camera, the Nokia 6 will feature a 16-megapixel primary snapper with phase detection autofocus and dual-LED flash. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the phone.The new Nokia 6 comes pre-installed with the Amazon shopping app, Kindle app and a unique Daily Deals widget which gives users access to personalized deals, order history, shipment updates and more. Amazon Prime members can also access movies and TV shows through the pre-installed Amazon Prime Video app. All this comes tied together with a single-sign-on experience. Amazon Prime members who purchase Nokia 6 using Amazon Pay balance will also get Rs 1,000 as cash back.