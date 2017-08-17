Nokia 8: First HMD Global Flagship Launched With Dual Camera, Snapdragon 835 SoC

HMD Global has officially launched the new Nokia flagship - the Nokia 8 at an event in London today. The much awaited Nokia smartphone has been launched at a price of 599 Euros (~Rs 45,000) and will be available in 4 colour options - Polished Copper, Polished Blue, Tempered blue and Steel. The Nokia 8 sports a 5.3-inch 2k display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It runs the latest Android 7.1.1 nougat out-of-the-box and carries a 4GB RAM.The highlight of the Nokia 8 is its Snapdragon 835 processor, the most high-end SoC offering by Qualcomm. On the optics front, the Nokia 8 carries a 13-megapixel dual camera setup at the back, with one RGB and one monochrome lens. On the front, the Nokia 8 carries a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone has also gained fame for using Carl Zeiss optics for its cameras. The Nokia 8 is powered by a 3090 mAh battery.Considering the specifications and the price tag along with the device, Nokia 8 might have to face a tough competition. Just how good is the Nokia 8 and will it fare against the other flagship smartphones? Watch this space to know all this and more, in our first impressions review of the latest Nokia flagship.