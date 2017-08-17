Nokia 8: First HMD Global Flagship Launched With Dual Camera, Snapdragon 835 SoC
Nokia 8 has been officially launched at a price of 599 Euros and comes as the first flagship offering of the revived Nokia line-up. Find out more about the new Nokia 8.
Nokia 8 has been officially launched at a price of 599 Euros. (Image: News18.com)
HMD Global has officially launched the new Nokia flagship - the Nokia 8 at an event in London today. The much awaited Nokia smartphone has been launched at a price of 599 Euros (~Rs 45,000) and will be available in 4 colour options - Polished Copper, Polished Blue, Tempered blue and Steel. The Nokia 8 sports a 5.3-inch 2k display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It runs the latest Android 7.1.1 nougat out-of-the-box and carries a 4GB RAM.
The highlight of the Nokia 8 is its Snapdragon 835 processor, the most high-end SoC offering by Qualcomm. On the optics front, the Nokia 8 carries a 13-megapixel dual camera setup at the back, with one RGB and one monochrome lens. On the front, the Nokia 8 carries a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone has also gained fame for using Carl Zeiss optics for its cameras. The Nokia 8 is powered by a 3090 mAh battery.
Considering the specifications and the price tag along with the device, Nokia 8 might have to face a tough competition. Just how good is the Nokia 8 and will it fare against the other flagship smartphones? Watch this space to know all this and more, in our first impressions review of the latest Nokia flagship.
The highlight of the Nokia 8 is its Snapdragon 835 processor, the most high-end SoC offering by Qualcomm. On the optics front, the Nokia 8 carries a 13-megapixel dual camera setup at the back, with one RGB and one monochrome lens. On the front, the Nokia 8 carries a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone has also gained fame for using Carl Zeiss optics for its cameras. The Nokia 8 is powered by a 3090 mAh battery.
Considering the specifications and the price tag along with the device, Nokia 8 might have to face a tough competition. Just how good is the Nokia 8 and will it fare against the other flagship smartphones? Watch this space to know all this and more, in our first impressions review of the latest Nokia flagship.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Blue Whale Challenge: Why a 'Ban' is Difficult; Early Warning Signs
- Cristiano Ronaldo Loses Appeal Against 5-match Ban
- Sreesanth Is Back On the Cricket Field, Is BCCI Watching?
- This Model's Journey is a Step Towards Embracing Curves In Fashion Industry
- MS Dhoni to Start Cricket Coaching Academy in Dubai