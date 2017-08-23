Nokia 8 First Impressions Review: Coming to India in The First Week of October 2017

HMD Global owned Nokia brand has announced their flagship device for 2017 and it comes by the name of Nokia 8. The latest smartphone by Nokia has a lot to boast of - a 6000 series Aluminum body, OZO audio, Snapdragon 835 SoC, a 13-megapixel dual camera setup and more. A unique feature that the Nokia 8 carries is the 'Bothie' effect in its cameras, that lets the users get both the front and the rear camera angles in a single frame while recording videos. Clearly, the device comes as an all out effort by Nokia to revive its long lost hold on the smartphone industry. After our experience with the Nokia 8, here is our first impression review of the new Nokia flagship device.