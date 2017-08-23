Nokia 8 First Impressions Review: Coming to India in The First Week of October 2017
Nokia 8 has been unveiled and the latest smartphone by HMD Global houses lots of eye-catching features. Here is our first impressions review of the smartphone after our experience with the new Nokia device.
Nokia 8 has been officially launched at a price of 599 Euros. (Image: News18.com)
HMD Global owned Nokia brand has announced their flagship device for 2017 and it comes by the name of Nokia 8. The latest smartphone by Nokia has a lot to boast of - a 6000 series Aluminum body, OZO audio, Snapdragon 835 SoC, a 13-megapixel dual camera setup and more. A unique feature that the Nokia 8 carries is the 'Bothie' effect in its cameras, that lets the users get both the front and the rear camera angles in a single frame while recording videos. Clearly, the device comes as an all out effort by Nokia to revive its long lost hold on the smartphone industry. After our experience with the Nokia 8, here is our first impression review of the new Nokia flagship device.
Watch Video: Nokia 8 First Impressions Review | Nokia's Flagship Phone For 2017
