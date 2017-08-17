Nokia 8 First Impressions Review: Will You Buy it For Rs 45,000 in October?

Nokia which is a brand that’s now owned by HMD Global announced their flagship device for the year 2017 in London. Keeping it simple the company has named this device Nokia 8. The Nokia 8 comes with a 6000 series aluminium body and has four colour options to it. Two are glossy finish and two are matte finish. The colours that are available are Polished Copper, Polished Blue, Tempered blue and Steel.The device also comes with OZO audio that let’s you capture surround audio quality for video recording. The Nokia 8 sports a 5.3-inch 2K display with brightness levels as high as 700 nits. It also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a 3090 mAh battery. This is a flagship device so it gets the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and 4GB RAM. The device will be available in both dual-SIM and single-SIM options depending on markets. There is a 13-megapixel dual camera setup on the Nokia 8 with one sensor being RGB and the other being Monochrome. The front camera is also rated at 13-megapixels.One look at the Nokia 8 and you know that the heritage belongs to the Finnish brand. It has a solid build quality and is slim too. The average slimness being 7.3mm. At it’s highest point which is a tiny camera bump at the back the phone sports a slimness of 7.9mm. The 5.3 inch display is bright enough for both indoor and outdoor usage. The device will appeal to people looking for a premium phone option in the market.One of the major USP of the device is the dual-camera setup at the back of the Nokia 8. The modules come with optical image stabilisation and also a laser range finder to make the device focus fast on moving objects.The dual-camera’s and the front camera on the Nokia 8 also use Zeiss optics. The dual-camera setup comes with regular things link a Bokeh effect and an effective resolution of 13-megapixel for an image with an aspect ratio of 4:3. The camera is also capable of shooting 4K videos. What’s new on the Nokia 8’s dual-camera setup is a Dual-Sight camera mode. What it does is that it splits the display into two and give you frames for both the rear and the front camera.This makes the person who’s capturing an image or a video also participate in capturing memories. Another interesting thing is that you can also live stream your video recording on Facebook as well as on YouTube right from the camera app. This is what guys at HMD say is the birth of Bothie. The camera is quite capable in terms of capturing images and recording videos. Also the front camera on the Nokia 8 also sports the same module that’s on the primary camera. This ensures selfies that are as crisp and detailed as images that are captured from the rear camera of this device.The Nokia 8 is a smartphone that comes with stock android on it. out of the box users will get Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and HMD also says that this will be one of the first devices to get Android O update as well.Nokia 8 looks like a very promising device from HMD and Nokia. The device is expected to launch in global markets in the month of September. The India launch of the Nokia 8 will be somewhere in the first week of October 2017. The biggest concerning factor here is that HMD says that the average price of the Nokia 8 will be at 599 euros, that’s basically roughly Rs 45,000. If that’s the price point for Nokia 8 in India, it will most definitely face a tough competition from the likes of OnePlus 5 and also Samsung Galaxies and Pixels of the world.There are a few things on the camera front as well that HMD needs to work on with regards to Nokia 8 like, fixed focus and RAW image option. Having said that closer to the India launch these things should be order for the Nokia 8. Nokia 8 did impress us with what it can do with it’s optics. Also this is a phone that many stock Android lovers will like to consider on their list. For us initially the Nokia 8 left us with mixed bag emotions for it.Watch this space for the full review of the Nokia 8.(The author attended the Nokia 8 unveiling event in London on the invite of HMD India)