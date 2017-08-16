Nokia 8 Set to Launch Today: Snapdragon 835, Dual Cameras And More in Store
HMD Global is set to launch the Nokia 8 today. The Nokia flagship is to come with a Snapdragon 835 SoC and a dual camera setup. Read on to find about the other specifications of the Nokia 8.
The Nokia 8. (Image: @evleaks/ Twitter)
HMD Global is set to launch its next device – the Nokia 8 today in an event in London. Much is already known about the Nokia smartphone though, thanks to the leaks on Internet around the Nokia flagship. Nokia 8 will be the first Android device by HMD Global to come with a dual-lens primary camera, the optics of which could be powered by Carl-Zeiss.
Nokia 8 is expected to sport a 5.3-inch QHD display with dual-SIM support. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 SoC and is expected to be launched in 4GB/ 6GB and 8GB RAM variants. It will run the latest Android Nougat and is expected to be amongst the first to get the upcoming Android O update. The smartphone is expected to offer 64GB of internal storage which will be further expandable.
Nokia 8 is expected to come with a 13-megapixel primary and selfie camera and be powered by a 3,000 mAh battery. The price of the Nokia 8 is expected to cross Rs 40,000 mark.
Watch Video: Top 4 Dual Camera Smartphones
Watch Video: Top 4 Dual Camera Smartphones
