Nokia 8 With Carl Zeiss Dual-Camera, Snapdragon 835 SoC Launched For Rs 36,999

Nokia has launched its latest flagship, the Nokia 8 in India today at a starting price of Rs 36,999. The new Nokia smartphone will be available for sale from October 14 onwards across retail outlets and online exclusively on Amazon India website. The Nokia 8 was first unveiled by HMD Global earlier in August at an event in London. The highlight of the device is the Carl Zeiss optics used in its dual camera setup and the latest ‘Bothie’ feature that lets a user stream from both the front and the rear camera of the device during a Facebook or a YouTube Live, a feature that Nokia claims to be the first in the world of smartphones.In terms of specifications, the Nokia 8 comes with a 5.3-inch 2K display along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It is powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC and carries a 4GB RAM, coupled with a 64GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB using external microSD. The smartphone runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and draws its juice from a 3090 mAh battery. The optics of the Nokia 8 are one of its highlighting features, boasting of a 13-megapixel dual camera setup at the back, with one RGB and one monochrome lens and a 13-megapixel lens at the front. The camera setups on the Nokia 8 use Carl Zeiss optics.Nokia 8 will be available for sale in 3 colour options - Polished Blue, Tempered blue and Steel whereas a fourth variant - Polished Copper will go on sale after a few weeks. The launch offers with the Nokia 8 include 100GB of additional Jio data, in the form of 10GB extra data per month valid up to 10 recharges for Rs 309 and above. The Jio data offer can be availed by Nokia 8 users until August 2018.Ajey, HMD Global Vice president and Country Head, India, announced that the Nokia 8 users will also get access to Nokia Mobile Care services, wherein the users can get the smartphone repaired while sitting at home, through the company’s door-to-door service. Ajey further added that all the Nokia smartphones sold in India have been manufactured in India itself, in compliance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ vision.