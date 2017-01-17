Nokia 8, HTC 11, Moto G5 Plus and More To Launch at MWC 2017

Mobile World Congress 2017 is all set to take place in February 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. At News18 Tech we get you the top 5 phones that are expected to launch at the biggest mobile conference this year.

As per latest reports Samsung has opted out of the conference and will not be launching the Galaxy S8 at the conference but there are plenty more smartphones that are set to define new standards on smartphones this year.

1. Nokia 8

Nokia launched its first Android smartphone in January this year and there is more expected from the company this year at MWC. Nokia's comeback was on the cards and the company did tease the launch of another smartphone on Facebook recently. It is expected that the company will launch an expensive version of Nokia 8 at MWC this year. The phone is likely to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 6GB RAM. It is also expected to come with a 24-megapixel rear camera with Carl Zeiss lens and the front camera will have a 12-megapixel sensor.

Lenovo Moto G5 Plus

Lenovo will launch a Moto phone on February 26 at MWC 2017. The company is expected to launch the mid-range Moto G5 plus at the conference. The 5.5 inch device is likely to come with a Snapdragon 625 octa-core chipset with 4GB RAM and 32GB on-board storage. There will be a 12-megapixel primary shooter and a 5-megapixel front camera. The device will also pack a 3,080 mAh battery.

Blackberry Mercury

TCL showcased the next BlackBerry device at CES 2017, Las Vegas recently. But the company is all set to showcase the next BlackBerry Mercury at MWc 2017. This will continue the legacy fo physical QWERTY keyboards in 2017. Not much is known about this device apart from the fact that it will have a full-metal body and will run on the latest Android Nougat OS.

HTC 11

As always, Taiwanese tech company, HTC will launch their next flagship smartphone at MWC 2017 this year. It will be the HTC 11 and will come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset that will be backed by 8GB RAM and a Quad HD display.

LG G6

LG will also be launching their flagship phone the LG G6 at Mobile World Congress 2017. It might take forward the legacy fo the LG G5 which was a modular smartphone that launched in 2016. The device is said to come with an improved camera than the LG G5 and a 4K display.

Watch this space for more stories from MWC 2017.