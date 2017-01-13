Nokia 8 With 24MP Carl Zeiss Camera, Snapdragon 835 to Launch Next?

After launching the Nokia 6, HMD Global seems to be gearing up for the flagship Nokia smartphone. The company is reportedly working on a power packed Nokia 8 handset featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 835.

The high-end Nokia 8 handset was discovered by Total Tech when it was reportedly showcased at CES 2017 to introduce the new Snapdragon 835 SoC. The Nokia 8 has another name called Nokia Supreme and comes in two hardware options- Snapdragon 835/6GB of RAM and Snapdragon 821/4GB of RAM.

Also read: Apple iPhone 8 To Have All Glass Front and Back, Stainless Steel Frame?

The Nokia 8 will reportedly house a 24MP rear camera with Carl Zeiss lens, OIS and EIS along with a 12MP front camera. While the size is not known, the phone offers a Super AMOLED QHD display.

HMD Global has already sent media invites for its MWC 2017 launch event in February. It is expected that the company shares more details of the Nokia 8 at the event.

Also read: 5 Lenovo Android Smartphones Under Rs 17,000 Launched Recently

Within a week of the launch of Nokia 6, a silver colour variant of it has recently appeared on Chinese certification website TENAA. The Nokia 6 Silver colour variant will reportedly launch in China soon. There is no official word on when the Nokia 6 smartphone will be available in countries apart from China.

Also read: Moto M With 3GB RAM Available For as Low as Rs 999 on Flipkart

The new Nokia N6 smartphone features a unibody metal body along with fingerprint scanner. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat operating system and comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD 2.5D Gorilla Glass display. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory.