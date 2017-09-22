Nokia 8 With 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM Set For US Appearance
HMD Global has planned a step-up variant of the Nokia 8 for its US market, one that will carry a larger RAM as well as in-built storage. Read more about the new Nokia 8 variant.
Nokia 8 is set to launch in the US with a larger RAM and storage variant. (Image: News18.com)
Nokia 8, which was launched by HMD Global last month, is set to make its entry into the US. The smartphone which was launched globally earlier has now be upgraded for its entry into the US market and will apparently come with a larger memory. The US FCC listing of the Nokia 8 indicates a 6GB RAM and a 128GB internal storage, as per a report. In addition to this, the Nokia 8 variant to be available in US will carry ANT+ feature for monitoring real-time health data, as well as WCDMA Band IV.
The Nokia 8 runs the latest Android 7.1.1 nougat out-of-the-box and Is powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor, the most high-end SoC offering by Qualcomm. On the optics front, the Nokia 8 carries a 13-megapixel dual camera setup at the back, with one RGB and one monochrome lens. On the front, the Nokia 8 carries a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone has also gained fame for using Carl Zeiss optics for its cameras. The Nokia 8 is powered by a 3090 mAh battery.
HMD Global is set to launch the Nokia 8 in India as well and has announced a September 26 date for the same. In India, the smartphone is expected to be priced at Rs 40,000 and will be competing with the likes of the OnePlus 5 and the Honor 8 pro for the top spot.
Watch Video: Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer HMD Global on Nokia 8
