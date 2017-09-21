Nokia 8 With Dual-Camera and Snapdragon 835 To Launch on September 26 In India
HMD Global seems to be highly focused on rolling out updates to the Nokia Android smartphones and also promoting a stock Android experience. The company had already confirmed that their latest Android devices will also be getting the Android Oreo update later this year.
One look at the Nokia 8 and you know that the heritage belongs to the Finnish brand. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ Newa18)
HMD has sent out invites to journalists and the 2017 flagship smartphone by the company - Nokia 8 is all set to launch in India on September 26. The event will take place in New Delhi, where Nokia 8 will be launched. The device was globally unveiled in an even in Lonon in August this year. Nokia 8 comes with a dual-camera setup and also a camera feature that lets users capture images both from the front as well as the back camera at the same time. Nokia has also termed this feature as 'Bothie'. Nokia 8 will be available in 4 colour options - Polished Copper, Polished Blue, Tempered blue and Steel. The Nokia 8 sports a 5.3-inch 2k display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.
Don't Forget To Subscribe to our new YouTube Channel.
Watch: First Impressions Review of Nokia 8
Read the first impressions review here.
It runs the latest Android 7.1.1 nougat out-of-the-box and carries a 4GB RAM. Another highlight of the Nokia 8 is its Snapdragon 835 processor, the most high-end SoC offering by Qualcomm. On the optics front, the Nokia 8 carries a 13-megapixel dual camera setup at the back, with one RGB and one monochrome lens. On the front, the Nokia 8 carries a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone has also gained fame for using Carl Zeiss optics for its cameras. The Nokia 8 is powered by a 3090 mAh battery. Nokia 8 is expected to be priced at Rs 40,000 and will be competing with the likes of the OnePlus 5, Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Honor 8 pro for the top spot.
Also Watch: Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer HMD Global on Nokia 8
Don't Forget To Subscribe to our new YouTube Channel.
HMD Global seems to be highly focused on rolling out updates to the Nokia Android smartphones and also promoting a stock Android experience. The company had already confirmed that their latest Android devices will also be getting the Android Oreo update later this year. The latest update brings the September Security patch to the Nokia 8 bundles bug fixes and improvements. These promises to enhance the stock Android experience on the Nokia smartphone as the device comes with no bloatware and brings timely updates.
Don't Forget To Subscribe to our new YouTube Channel.
Also Read: Apple iPhone X vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Don't Forget To Subscribe to our new YouTube Channel.
Watch: First Impressions Review of Nokia 8
Read the first impressions review here.
It runs the latest Android 7.1.1 nougat out-of-the-box and carries a 4GB RAM. Another highlight of the Nokia 8 is its Snapdragon 835 processor, the most high-end SoC offering by Qualcomm. On the optics front, the Nokia 8 carries a 13-megapixel dual camera setup at the back, with one RGB and one monochrome lens. On the front, the Nokia 8 carries a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone has also gained fame for using Carl Zeiss optics for its cameras. The Nokia 8 is powered by a 3090 mAh battery. Nokia 8 is expected to be priced at Rs 40,000 and will be competing with the likes of the OnePlus 5, Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Honor 8 pro for the top spot.
Also Watch: Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer HMD Global on Nokia 8
Don't Forget To Subscribe to our new YouTube Channel.
HMD Global seems to be highly focused on rolling out updates to the Nokia Android smartphones and also promoting a stock Android experience. The company had already confirmed that their latest Android devices will also be getting the Android Oreo update later this year. The latest update brings the September Security patch to the Nokia 8 bundles bug fixes and improvements. These promises to enhance the stock Android experience on the Nokia smartphone as the device comes with no bloatware and brings timely updates.
Don't Forget To Subscribe to our new YouTube Channel.
Also Read: Apple iPhone X vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: A Look At Her Style Game
- Tata Nexon Compact SUV Live Launch: Price, Variants, Features and Specifications
- David Warner's Daughters Find the Best Way to Beat the Heat
- Lipstick Under My Burkha Actor Aahana Kumra Slams Body Shamers
- 10 Best Crime Thrillers That Promise Goosebumps And Excitement