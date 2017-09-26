Nokia 8 With Snapdragon 835 SoC, Dual Camera Setup to Launch in India Today

Nokia is set to launch its flagship smartphone in India today by the name of Nokia 8. Globally unveiled at an event in London earlier in August this year, the Nokia 8 comes with a dual-camera setup as a highlight and also boasts of Bothie effect as a first, a feature that lets users capture images both from the front as well as the back camera at the same time. Nokia 8 will be available in 4 colour options - Polished Copper, Polished Blue, Tempered blue and Steel.The Nokia 8 sports a 5.3-inch 2k display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It runs the latest Android 7.1.1 nougat out-of-the-box and carries a 4GB RAM. Another highlight of the Nokia 8 is its Snapdragon 835 processor, the most high-end SoC offering by Qualcomm. On the optics front, the Nokia 8 carries a 13-megapixel dual camera setup at the back, with one RGB and one monochrome lens. On the front, the Nokia 8 carries a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone has also gained fame for using Carl Zeiss optics for its cameras. The Nokia 8 is powered by a 3090 mAh battery. Nokia 8 is expected to be priced at Rs 40,000 and will be competing with the likes of the OnePlus 5, Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Honor 8 pro for the top spot.HMD Global seems to be highly focused on rolling out updates to the Nokia Android smartphones and also promoting a stock Android experience. The company had already confirmed that their latest Android devices will also be getting the Android Oreo update later this year. The latest update brings the September Security patch to the Nokia 8 bundles bug fixes and improvements. These promises to enhance the stock Android experience on the Nokia smartphone as the device comes with no bloatware and brings timely updates.The Nokia 8 will be launched today around 1 pm at an event in Delhi. Watch this space to know more about the new Nokia smartphone.