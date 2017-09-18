Nokia 9, Nokia 2 Leaked Images Show Fingerprint Sensor, Dual Camera at the Back

Nokia 9 - Nokia 2 - Leak Images. (Image: NokiaPowerUser)

Nokia Android smartphone line-up is set to see new additions to it if the recent leaks are to be believed. Since long, HMD Global is rumoured to come out with Nokia 2 and Nokia 9 as its next smartphone offerings. A new leak doing rounds on the internet somewhat confirms to the rumours, as it claims to provide a glimpse of both Nokia 2 and Nokia 9. A recent picture posted by a Baidu user on NokiaPowerUser website shows the back of bothe the Nokia 2 and the next-in-line flagship – Nokia 9. The leaked images show a vertically-aligned dual camera setup at the back of Nokia 9 along with a fingerprint sensor just beneath the setup. There is also an LED flash on the left of the setup. The image matches with the previous rumours about the smartphone and also shows curved edges, just like on the Samsung Galaxy S8. The volume rockers and the power button are both placed on the right of the Bronze coloured smartphone.The Nokia 2 render next to the Nokia 9 in the image, shows a light-blue coloured smartphone with Black border highlights, which might also be the colour of the bezels of the smartphone. A single camera with LED flash on its side is displayed on the smartphone, along with a small audio grill at the bottom left. The volume rockers and the power button on this one get the same placement as that on the Nokia 9. Both the smartphones also carry the Nokia logo right in the middle.While Nokia 2 will be a budget offering by HMD Global, the Nokia 9 will come as a flagship offering and as per rumours, might just be the first high-end flagship by the company, as opposed to the budget premium device in the form of Nokia 8.