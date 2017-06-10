Nokia Active Wireless, Wired Earphones Revealed Before Smartphone Launch in India

HMD Global has gone astray their regular smartphone Nokia line-up to announce two sets of earphones: Nokia Active Wired and Nokia Active Wireless earphones.

Built for outdoor activities, the earphones sport a metal build and come with dust and water proof capabilities.

Nokia Active Wireless and Active Wired earphones have an inbuilt mic and controls to receive calls, pause/play songs and change the volume.

The Wireless earphones come with Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity, weigh 15.6 grammes and are powered by a 45X2mAh battery which is expected to last 8 hours, as per the reports.

Included, are a Micro-USB cable with a USB A port for charging the Nokia Active Wireless earphones.

Both the Nokia Active earphones support passive noise cancelling and use 9mm dynamic drivers.

As of now, the price and availability of the earphones in India have not been revealed by HMD Global. Though Nokia Android smartphones are set to launch in India next week