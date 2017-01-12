Nokia Has Something Exciting to Share at MWC 2017: A Phone May Be?

Nokia today confirmed its presence at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017. Held in Barcelona every year, the event mostly hosts flagship smartphone launches. Nokia’s caretaker, HMD Global, Thursday sent media invites for its MWC event on February 26.

After the recent launch of Nokia 6 in China, the brand is expected to introduce its next Android smartphone at the event. Of course, Nokia will showcase the Nokia 6 in all glory at MWC.

HMD Global was recently reported to launch a budget variant called Nokia E1 with Android Nougat operating system out-of-the-box soon. While there were no official confirmations of the same, the MWC event might provide some clarity.

The Nokia E1 is speculated to be powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor with 2GB of RAM. There will be a 13MP rear camera along with a 5MP front camera.

The first Android smartphone, Nokia 6, also runs the new Nougat version and comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD 2.5D Gorilla Glass display. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory.

It is a dual-SIM smartphone powered by a 3,000mAh battery, which is non-removable. On the camera front, there is a 16MP f/2.0 camera with PDAF along with dual-LED Flash. On the front, there is an 8MP f/2.0 selfie camera. Nokia has paid attention to the audio front and provides Dolby Atmos powered dual amplifier speakers.

HMD has developed a unique strategic partnership model that will see it working with some of the world’s leading technology companies including Nokia, FIH Mobile Limited (FIH) and Google. The HMD Global team is headed by CEO Arto Nummela and President Florian Seiche.