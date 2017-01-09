Nokia May Launch its Own Virtual Assistant Viki to Take on Siri, Google Assistant and Cortana

In what seems like former Finnish giant Nokia is taking its comeback seriously, the company is likely to unveil its own voice-activated virtual assistant named Viki.

Nokia has filed a trademark in the European Union for the name 'Viki' which will take on its popular counterparts - Google Assistant, Microsoft Cortana, and Apple Siri.

HMD Global had yesterday launched Android Nougat-based smartphone - Nokia 6 at around Rs 17,000. This marks the first new smartphone carrying the iconic Nokia branding since 2014 when Nokia Oyj chose to sell off its entire handset unit to Microsoft Inc.

According to Dutch blog GSMinfo, Nokia has filed the trademark for "software for the creation and monitoring of mobile and web digital assistants working with knowledge and combining all data sources into a single chat and voice-based interface".

The Nokia N6, meanwhile, has powerful specs like - a unibody metal body along with fingerprint scanner. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat operating system and comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD 2.5D Gorilla Glass display. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory.