Nokia vs Apple: Nokia Files More Patent Suits Against Apple
Nokia accused the iPhone maker of violating 32 technology patents. (Image: REUTERS/Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva)
Finnish telecoms networks equipment maker Nokia (NOKIA.HE) said on Thursday it had filed a new set of patent lawsuits against Apple Inc (AAPL.O) in Asia, Europe and the United States.
Read more: Nokia vs Apple: Nokia Sues Apple For Infringing 32 Patents
Nokia Corp had said on Wednesday it was suing Apple, accusing the iPhone maker of violating 32 technology patents. It said on Thursday it had now filed 40 patents suits in 11 countries.
Read more: CES 2017: Xiaomi's Debut, New Samsung Galaxy A Series and What to Look Forward to
Nokia shares were down nearly 5 percent at 4.496 euros on Thursday as analysts warned a legal battle with Apple could hold up royalty payments that are vital to shoring up the Finnish company's profits.
Read more: Leak Shows Apple to Release 3 iPhones in 2017; Here's All About the 'Ferrari' iPhone
Recommended For You
- IND vs ENG 2016-17India vs England: Team India Series Report Card
- ALBICELESTE ON TOPMessi's Argentina On Top of FIFA Rankings
- CHAMPIONShiva Keshavan Grabs Gold at Asian Luge Championship
- Shuts Down HatersRishi Kapoor Slams Netizens For Trolling Kareena-Saif's Baby Taimur Ali Khan
- 400cc BattleBajaj Dominar 400 Vs KTM Duke 390 Vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: A Comparison