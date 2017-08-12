Norway Has World's Fastest Mobile Internet

According to the global leader in broadband testing Ookla, Norway has the fastest mobile Internet in the world. In only 13 months, Norway has jumped from 11th to first place on the list of world best providers of fast Internet connection, Xinhua reported. Ookla created the popular application Speedtest.net, where the users can measure the speed of their Internet connection at any time.According to their statistics, the average Internet connection speed of Norwegians' mobile phones has increased by 69 per cent during the last year and has speed of 52.6 megabits per second. The development has been specially noticed after Telenor, a major operator in Norway, increased the speed on individual subscriptions last September. Telenor is one of the three operators in Norway that have built their own mobile networks which other operators are hiring.Both Telenor, Telia and Ice.net have invested billions of kroner in the development of their 4G networks in recent years. At the end of last month telephones in Telenor's network had an average download speed of 58.6 megabits per second, while Telia's telephones had an average speed of 45.9 megabits per second.The Netherlands and Hungary are ranked number two and three on the list of the world's fastest mobile networks.