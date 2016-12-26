Now an Online Community Platform to Better Address Consumer Issues
Representative Image. (Image: REUTERS/Charles Platiau)
The Department of Consumer Affairs on Saturday initiated its "Connected Consumers" online citizen community via LocalCircles to address consumers' issues and grievances.
During the soft rollout phase, over 35,000 active consumers from across India have already joined the platform and over 100,000 issues on various consumer issues like shelf-life, expired products, price manipulation of fruits and vegetables, grievances in the telecom sector and the like, a statement said.
Based on the response, zone based local online consumer communities will be rolled out to enable on-ground guidance and assistance for consumers.
