Now Buy Event Tickets by SeatGeek Directly Through Facebook

Facebook has been working hard to make its users to execute every work, like ordering food, from the platform itself. This time, it has made it easier for users to buy event tickets from the social networking site. According to VentureBeat, Facebook has made event ticket marketplace SeatGeek its primary distribution partner, meaning now you can buy tickets to an event on Facebook without leaving the site (if those tickets are sold by SeatGeek).The first company to test the new partnership is soccer team Sporting Kansas City. If the SeatGeek ticketing option is clicked on, a pop-up will show what types of tickets are available. From there, users can select what kind and how many tickets they want and then continue to complete the transaction within Facebook. There's also the option to leave Facebook if you would like to purchase the tickets on SeatGeek's website. Facebook also has other ticketing platforms Eventbrite and Ticketmaster as its distribution partners.