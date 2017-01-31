Now China in Race to Reach Mars
Representative image. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty Images)
China's plans for deep space exploration include two Mars missions and one Jupiter probe.
China plans its first Mars probe by 2020, Wu Yanhua, Vice Director of the China National Space Administration, was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.
A second Mars probe will bring back samples and conduct research on the planet's structure, composition and environment, Wu said.
Also on the agenda are an asteroid exploration and a fly-by of the Jupiter system.
China aims to become a space power around 2030, with an advanced and open aerospace industry and space infrastructure.
