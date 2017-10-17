Now Explore Planets, Moons in Google Maps
Google Maps now enables a visit to Saturn's natural satellites such as Enceladus, Dione or Iapetus, Rhea and Mimas as well as Jupiter's Europa and Ganymede.
Now Explore Planets, Moons in Google Maps (representative Image, REUTERS/Dado Ruvic).
Stargazers are in for a treat as Google has announced that one can now virtually visit all planets and moons in our solar system using Google Maps. Google Maps now enables a visit to Saturn's natural satellites such as Enceladus, Dione or Iapetus, Rhea and Mimas as well as Jupiter's Europa and Ganymede. "Explore the icy plains of Enceladus, where Cassini discovered water beneath the moon's crust-suggesting signs of life. Peer beneath the thick clouds of Titan to see methane lakes," Stafford Marquardt, Product Manager at Google, said in a blogpost on Monday.
Google has also added to its lineup imagery of Pluto, Venus and several moons as well as made it easier to find them in Maps. "We've added Pluto, Venus, and several other moons for a total of 12 new worlds for you to explore," Marquardt added. To access the new imagery, one can just zoom out from terrestrial Google Maps view until you hit outer space. One can also visit the International Space Station, which also joined Google's Street View program.
The company stated that it worked with astronomical artist Bjorn Jonsson, who assembled the maps of planets and moons to its service, by working with imagery from US space agency NASA and the European Space Agency.
3 Reasons To Buy Apple iPhone 8 Plus and 2 Reasons To Skip It | Feat The Unbiased Blog
Google has also added to its lineup imagery of Pluto, Venus and several moons as well as made it easier to find them in Maps. "We've added Pluto, Venus, and several other moons for a total of 12 new worlds for you to explore," Marquardt added. To access the new imagery, one can just zoom out from terrestrial Google Maps view until you hit outer space. One can also visit the International Space Station, which also joined Google's Street View program.
The company stated that it worked with astronomical artist Bjorn Jonsson, who assembled the maps of planets and moons to its service, by working with imagery from US space agency NASA and the European Space Agency.
3 Reasons To Buy Apple iPhone 8 Plus and 2 Reasons To Skip It | Feat The Unbiased Blog
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mulq: Rishi Kapoor's Intriguing First Look Is Out
- All Is Not Well In Shweta Tiwari's Married Life? Husband Clarifies
- Varun Dhawan To Join Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi, Big B At Madame Tussauds
- Celebrating The Deep, Majestic Baritone of Amitabh Bachchan
- Priyank to Be Back After Being Ousted for Hitting Akash?