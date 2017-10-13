Now, iPhone 8 Battery Swelling Reported in US

A week after Apple said it is looking into incidents of iPhone 8 batteries swelling and phones being left split apart, the first such case has been reported in the US. A Best Buy employee posted on Reddit to report that his store had received a bulging iPhone 8 as a return. He had also supplied an image along with his post, BGR reported late on Thursday. It is likely that this may not be the last incident. The number of affected iPhone 8 handsets that have been reported is still statistically insignificant since millions of iPhone 8 handsets have already been sold, the report added.Earlier, cases of swollen batteries were reported from Taiwan, Japan-China, Canada, and Greece. The first incident was reported from Taiwan when a user claimed her iPhone 8 Plus split open while it was charging. The tech giant would be praying that a full batch is not affected, which would mean recalling units, ruining the whole reputation built around iPhones for years. iPhone 8 and 8 Plus went on sale on September 22. Apple has yet to release figures for the early sales of iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.The pre-orders for "super-premium" iPhone X will begin on October 27, with shipping starting November 3. Last year, the batteries of the Rs 59,900 Galaxy Note 7 started exploding. Samsung counted several such incidents across the globe (over 90 Galaxy Note 7 smartphones owners in the US reported overheating). Amid conspiracy theories, a global recall of 2.5 million devices was announced quickly and faster replacements were guaranteed.