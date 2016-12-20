Now, Micromax Users Can Book an Uber Ride Sans the App

Domestic smartphone maker Micromax joined hands with cab-hailing app Uber to create seamless mobility experience for consumers. Micromax's app Around is a software that aggregates services from different providers.

Read more: Samsung Considering LG For Making Batteries After the Galaxy Note 7 Failure

Around 100 million Micromax smartphone users will get access to an Uber ride at the single push of a button. The app Around is exclusively available for Micromax users on Google Play Store.

With this integration, Micromax users can also link their Uber account to the Around platform seamlessly, get ETA and Fare estimates for Uber products and also book a ride on Uber without having to download the app.

Also read: New Facebook Messenger Has Snapchat-like Camera Features

The users will have both on-device native integration through in-house services including AROUND - and factory loading of the Uber app on Micromax devices.

Read more: Apple iPhone 8 Models Likely to Sport OLED Curved Displays