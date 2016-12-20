Now, Micromax Users Can Book an Uber Ride Sans the App
Domestic smartphone maker Micromax joined hands with cab-hailing app Uber to create seamless mobility experience for consumers. Micromax's app Around is a software that aggregates services from different providers.
Around 100 million Micromax smartphone users will get access to an Uber ride at the single push of a button. The app Around is exclusively available for Micromax users on Google Play Store.
With this integration, Micromax users can also link their Uber account to the Around platform seamlessly, get ETA and Fare estimates for Uber products and also book a ride on Uber without having to download the app.
The users will have both on-device native integration through in-house services including AROUND - and factory loading of the Uber app on Micromax devices.
