Now, Pay Online for Driving License in Delhi
Any applicant can apply for and make online payment for learning and permanent driving licence for non-transport vehicle. (File Image: REUTERS )
The Delhi government on Sunday started accepting online payment for driving licence so that applicants are not turned away due to cash crunch and also that digital transactions are encouraged.
Read more: This is the Best Alternative to Super Mario Run
"Delhi government begins facility of online appointment and fees payment for driving licence," Delhi Transport Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted.
The government in a public notice issued on Sunday said any applicant can apply for and make online payment for learning and permanent driving licence for non-transport vehicle.
Don't miss: Samsung Launches Pink Gold Galaxy S7 Edge in India
The prescribed fees can also be submitted online at transport department's website.
Any applicant can select prior appointment with a zonal office at a date and time slot as per his convenience.
Read more: Top 5 Best-Selling Holiday Movies on iTunes
"Applicants may book the date/timeslot from 1 to 15 days in advance. The applicants can re-schedule appointment twice within a month from the date of initial appointment from the same zonal office," the public notice said.
The central government's demonetisation of old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 on November 8 has triggered the cash crisis from which the country is yet to recover.
From Our Network
- UP Assembly Election 2017: Samajwadi Party to go solo, announce candidates for 325 seats- FirstPost
- Fall of the Soviet Union: 25 years since one of the biggest events in world history- FirstPost
- Importance of balanced diet: Excess iron in the body is a risk factor in coronary heart disease- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- exclusive interviewMS Dhoni Behind Jharkhand's Success: Nadeem and Kishan
- exclusive interviewScientific Approach and Unity Behind Success: Hockey Coach Harendra
- Partner ContentThis Virat Kohli Video Will Inspire You To Make A #BoldMove
- Too Cool!Dangal Daughters Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra Are Just Like Any Of Us
- 2017 Honda CityHonda City Facelift Set to Launch in India in 2017