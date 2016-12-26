Now, Pay Online for Driving License in Delhi

The Delhi government on Sunday started accepting online payment for driving licence so that applicants are not turned away due to cash crunch and also that digital transactions are encouraged.

"Delhi government begins facility of online appointment and fees payment for driving licence," Delhi Transport Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted.

The government in a public notice issued on Sunday said any applicant can apply for and make online payment for learning and permanent driving licence for non-transport vehicle.

The prescribed fees can also be submitted online at transport department's website.

Any applicant can select prior appointment with a zonal office at a date and time slot as per his convenience.

"Applicants may book the date/timeslot from 1 to 15 days in advance. The applicants can re-schedule appointment twice within a month from the date of initial appointment from the same zonal office," the public notice said.

The central government's demonetisation of old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 on November 8 has triggered the cash crisis from which the country is yet to recover.