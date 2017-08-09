NSDC, Google Launch Programme to Advance Mobile Developer Ecosystem

</iframe<br /> <style>.update_date{font-size:12px;color:#666;display:block;text-align:left}.update_date strong{font-weight:700}.update_date{font-size:12px;color:#666;display:block;text-align:left}.update_date strong{font-weight:700}.related-storybox{padding:10px 0;border-top:1px solid #eee;border-bottom:1px solid #eee;margin:14px 0}.related-storybox h2{font-size:20px;padding-bottom:6px;color:#222}.related-storybox ul{display:flex;justify-content:space-between}.related-storybox ul li{background:#f0f0f0;margin-right:10px;flex:1;padding:10px;box-sizing:border-box;font-size:15px;line-height:21px}.related-storybox ul li:last-child{margin-right:0}.related-storybox ul li a{color:#222}.related-storybox ul li img{float:left;padding-right:10px}@media(max-width:600px){.related-storybox ul li{flex-basis:100%;margin-bottom:10px;height:92px;margin-right:0}.related-storybox ul{display:block}}</style><div class="tag"> <ul><li><a href="http://www.news18.com/newstopics/android.html">android</a></li><li><a href="http://www.news18.com/newstopics/android-skill-development-programme.html">Android Skill Development programme</a></li><li><a href="http://www.news18.com/newstopics/google.html">Google</a></li><li><a href="http://www.news18.com/newstopics/india.html">India</a></li></ul> <span id="pub_date" class="update_date"></span> <script>var pub_art_date = '<strong>First Published:</strong> August 9, 2017, 10:23 AM IST';$('#pub_date').html(pub_art_date); The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Google India on Tuesday launched Android Skill Development programme to impart mobile development training on the Android and web platform and improve the quality of mobile app development ecosystem in India. Under the initiative, NSDC would introduce a specific course to create applications for the mobile platform that can be used on smartphones and tablets running on the Android operating system."This is a timely association considering promising development in the telecommunication and IT sectors and their importance for economic progression of the country. The collaboration aims to accelerate mobile skill training and create opportunities for youth in the country," Manish Kumar, MD and CEO of NSDC, said in a statement. "By building a world class curriculum and making it easily accessible to millions of students and developers in India, we want to contribute to the Skill India initiative," said Peter Lubbers, Head of Google Developer Training.The 100-hour duration course is designed to be delivered by NSDC's partner agencies, outside the formal education system. NSDC and Google India will also work together to focus on up-skilling Android trainers under the programme.