Nuance Loop AI platform for mobile operators launched

Voice and language solutions provider nowNuance Communications (formerly mCarbon) on Tuesday launched 'Nuance Loop', an artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics-powered marketing platform for pre-paid mobile operators that delivers new revenue streams.

'Nuance Loop' is available globally and is currently deployed in India, north America and Australia.

Already supporting over 700 million subscribers daily, 'Nuance Loop' gives mobile operators the ability to market and monetise personalised services to pre-paid subscribers across mobile advertising, mobile messaging and mobile financial services, the company said in a statement.

"Nuance Loop is a great fit for telecom operators as it engages mobile subscribers at virtually any touch point -- from voice to text to browser -- then determines and fulfills the optimal, personalised offer for them," said Rajesh Razdan, Vice President and General Manager, APAC, CSP Business at Nuance.

The platform continuously analyses offer conversion rates, subscriber profiles, content usage and network activity, in order to more accurately create and place offers that are tailored and relevant to each subscriber.

