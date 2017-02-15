Nubia Adds Panic Button to Smartphones

Smartphone brand Nubia has announced added panic button support in their phones and henceforth their power buttons will also function like the panic button. The new software update will connect the smartphone user to a helpline and the GPS in the phone will track their location once the person presses the power button thrice.

This comes after the government had ordered handset makers to install a panic button in all upcoming phones to specially cater to women in distress.

This feature will be available across all nubia series of phones, including the nubia Z11 and N1 and all the phones that nubia will be launching in future. This feature will be available for existing consumers through a software update.

The panic button feature can be activated on old smartphones by downloading the update from www.nubia.com/in.