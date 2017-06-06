Nvidia Max-Q Shows Off Gaming Enhancements in Laptops

Leading graphics and processor company Nvidia is using this week's Computex show to show off its new Max-Q approach to creating segment redefining gaming laptops.

However, don't for a moment think that means that if a latest-generation gaming laptop comes with the company's Max-Q technology inside that it can magically transform a copy of "Tetris" into "Call of Duty."

However, do think that these devices could potentially allow you as much gaming freedom as a smartphone.

That's because, despite monstrous processing and graphics rendering specifications, the new combination of GPU, processor, thermal and electronics components will enable companies to build laptops that are just 18mm thick. That's the same as two iPhone 4S handsets sitting on top of each other or, as Nvidia prefers as a comparison, the same depth as a current generation MacBook Air.

Also read: UFC 212 to Live Stream in VR For Samsung Gear VR Users

They will also run up to three times faster than current-generation gaming laptops (and in some instances, offer up to 70% more gaming performance) and will do so much more quietly and with greater respect for remaining battery life.

This is thanks to the new Nvidia Pascal GPU architecture -- the same architecture that's helping the company take a leading position within autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. For gaming this architectural approach been applied to the GeForce GTX 1080 processor that will be at the heartbeat of Nvidia-powered devices and the results are impressive.

One of the first Max-Q gaming notebooks set to hit the market is from Asus. Its Republic Of Gamers Zephyrus notebook will be going on sale on June 27 and when it does it will promise benchmarked performance 70% greater than that of a current generation MSI laptop using Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060 GPU.

Little wonder that alongside ASUS, Acer and Lenovo, MSI is also getting ready to launch a new notebook using Nvidia's new GPU architecture.

Also read: Qualcomm Announces Mesh Networking Platform to Enhance Connectivity