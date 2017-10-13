Objectors May Appeal Against Apple's Irish Data Centre

After a court granted Apple permission to build a $1 billion-European data centre in Ireland, objectors to the data centre were considering to appeal against the ruling in the Supreme Court. Apple was on Thursday granted permission to build the data centre in Athenry, County Galway, more than two-and-a-half years after it was first announced. The delay happened as some people objected to its construction, citing environmental issues and other concerns. "Neither Apple nor the parties seeking the judicial reviews made any public comment on Thursday. An appeal has not been ruled out, and objectors were said to be studying the judgment on Thursday night," Irish Times reported on Friday.Apple's Irish and Danish data centres were designed to improve the performance of Cloud services for European customers, including Siri, iMessage, iTunes, iMessage and Maps, 9to5Mac reported. The Denmark data centre was expected to go live later this year. Athenry residents welcomed the decision, with business representatives criticising the delays involved and calling for reform of the planning process. The data centre was expected to create over 100 new jobs. In February 2015, Apple first announced its plans to construct the data centre as one of the two in Europe.