OKWU Launches Two Smartphones Starting at Rs 8,200
Domestic smartphone maker OKWU on Wednesday launched two new smartphones -- Sigma and YU FLY -- at Rs 8,200 and 9,699 respectively.
OKWU Launches Two Smartphones Starting at Rs 8,200 (image: OKWU)
Ahead of the festive season, domestic smartphone maker OKWU on Wednesday launched two new smartphones -- Sigma and YU FLY -- at Rs 8,200 and 9,699 respectively. "Sigma" comes with 5-inch HD IPS display and sports a 13MP rear camera with PDAF technology and a 5MP front camera. It has 1.3 GHz quad-core processor with 2GB RAM. It comes with 16GB of storage that can be expanded up to 64GB via SD card. It has 2450mAh battery. Another smartphone, "YU FLY" has 5.7-inch full HD display. It is powered by 1.5GHz Octa-core Snapdragon 615 (MSM8939) processor with 2GB RAM. It also has 16GB storage that is expandable up to 64GB via SD card. The smartphone with 3050mAh battery sports a 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera.
"One thing that we keep in mind while designing our phones is to work closely on aesthetics and looks. With both the two models 'Sigma' and 'Yu-Fly', we have taken another step towards the same," said Anshuman Atul, CEO and Managing Director, OKWU in a statement. Both the dual-SIM devices are available across retail outlets.
