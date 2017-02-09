Ola Appoints Badri Raghavan as Chief Data Scientist

Ola today announced the appointment of Dr Badri Raghavan, a seasoned data scientist with over 20 years of domain experience, as its Chief Data Scientist.

Badri’s key responsibilities will include leading a Data Science team with training in Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Decision Analysis, Pattern Recognition and related areas.

This team will work across various business units and departments, to gain operational and business efficiencies, ranging from demand and supply prediction, driver behaviour and performance management, location Intelligence, to name a few.

Building innovation based on the insights gathered from Ola’s large scale of operations will continue to prove critical to the company’s growth in the near future.

“Badri’s background and expertise will help mobilise our technology teams to leverage all kinds of internal, external, structured and unstructured data to galvanise our market leadership in the ridesharing space.” said Ankit Bhati, CTO and co-founder at Ola.

Prior to Ola, Badri was the Chief Data Scientist and Founding CTO of FirstFuel Software, an energy and utilities analytics firm based out of Boston. Badri was also working with IBM Research in

New York as the Associate Director, Energy and Utility Analytics, where he helped set a framework for IBM’s analytics-driven Smart Grid applications.

Badri has worked in FICO for nearly a decade in leadership roles in analytics, product and operations. He was part of the founding team at FICO Bangalore, where he conceptualised, built and executed the strategy to develop Centre for Decision Analytics.